WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Drew McIntyre set to face Goldberg, big split teased on the show (Jan 4th, 2021)

The WWE RAW Legends Night did not live up to the expectations, except for a couple of surprise returns that will directly impact current storylines. Aside from several popular faces, we saw Goldberg return and challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, a plausible betrayal on the cards, and a former champion subjected to brutal booking.

In this article, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who flopped and three who impressed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

This was an impressive match

Last week on WWE RAW, Keith Lee and battled against Sheamus to win an opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship tonight. Both Superstars locked horns in a decent match that saw them deliver their best inside the ring. It would also be fair to say that Lee made the most of his championship opportunity and established himself as a credible threat on the roster.

The match kickstarted with McIntyre entirely controlling the momentum and worked well in stopping most of Lee’s attacking plans on WWE RAW. However, the challenger was not yet ready to back down as he soon started adding more intensity to his blows. Eventually, lee managed to throw McIntyre over the barricade that shocked the WWE Champion.

Following that, both Superstars continued their battle on the ringside for a while. McIntyre seized a wonderful opportunity to put Lee through the announce desk. Once they were both back inside the ring, Lee relied on a few good moves ff the top of the ring that has everyone staring in awe. Eventually, McIntyre regained his composure and used a well-executed Claymore to pin his opponent and retain the WWE Championship on WWE RAW.

Following the match, McIntyre took the mic to probably say something to Lee and address the legends. But before he could do that, Goldberg’s music hit the ThunderDome and the legend made his way to the ring. Goldberg wasted no time in stating that he is there to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

In addition to the challenge, Goldberg left no stone unturned in insulting McIntyre as he implied that no one actually respects the current WWE Champion. The latter hit back by saying that facing Goldberg would be like ‘facing his dad’ before accepting the challenge for a title match at Royal Rumble to close this week’s WWE RAW.