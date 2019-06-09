WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who can feud with Samoa Joe for the US Championship

Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe can elevate the US title

Samoa Joe recaptured the United States championship on RAW after an unfortunate injury forced Rey Mysterio to relinquish the title. The way Samoa Joe regained the title was criticized by fans because they wanted a tournament or at least a multi-man match to crown the new United States champion.

Nevertheless, the Destroyer is the US champion now, and he is need of an opponent. It will be interesting to see if WWE gives Samoa Joe a match at their next pay-per-view event but with the event taking place in just 2 weeks, the chances of a United States title match happening are very less.

But, with a plethora of Superstars directionless on RAW, we can see a mini-feud for the US title until 23rd June. Here are the 3 RAW Superstars who can challenge Samoa Joe for the United States championship:

#3 Ricochet

Ricochet and Cesaro can have a #1 contender's match on RAW

Ricochet has been impressing everyone with his in-ring skills on RAW but the NXT graduate is yet to win a championship on the main roster. With his matches versus Cesaro receiving immense praise from the WWE Universe, WWE can book one more match between the two Superstars but this time the winner will get a US title shot.

Cesaro is likely to portray a heel character on the red brand and to pit a heel Cesaro against a heel Samoa Joe does not make sense. Hence, WWE should allow The One and Only to take the victory here and then battle for the US title versus Samoa Joe.

Though Ricochet may not be booked to win the US title, he can have an amazing match with Samoa Joe.

