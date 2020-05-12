Which WWE Superstar stole the show on this week's RAW?

The RAW after Money in the Bank PPV had its fair share of shocking moments that had the entire WWE Universe buzzing with excitement. This week's episode kick-started with Becky Lynch announcing that she is pregnant. As a result, The Man will be stepping away from the business for a while, and hence, she had to relinquish her title. That led to Asuka becoming the new RAW Women's Champion, who will be leading the brand in the absence of Becky Lynch.

This week's episode also teased a growing conflict in Zelina Vega's faction. It appears that Austin Theory and Angel Garza are not on the same page, and Andrade also seems to be siding with Garza while Vega was struggling to restore peace. We also saw the former Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics, return to action after six months as they picked a win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!



The closing moments of RAW confirmed a rematch between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash. There's a lot that transpired over the 3-hour show that saw a few Superstars deliver while others appeared to be struggling.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who flopped on this week's RAW and three Superstars who impressed. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3 Impressed on RAW: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley looked impressive inside the ring today

In the first match of RAW, we saw Bobby Lashley take on Humberto Carrillo. Following his win at Money in the Bank over R-Truth, Lashley looked to continue with the same momentum and picked an easy win over Carrillo. The Mexican high-flying Superstar made a name for himself on the main roster with the help of his in-ring skills. However, he fell short against the 'Almighty' Bobby Lashley.

It appears that WWE are finally booking Lashley in storylines that will help elevate his position on the roster. He has spent a lot of time on the sidelines on RAW, but that seems to be changing in the last few weeks. We no longer see him with Lana. Instead, he has found a new friend in MVP who has formed an interesting alliance with this RAW Superstar.

After his match, it was MVP who suggested that Lashley should be the one challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. It appears that Lashley will be the one who will set hai sights on the Scottish Psychopath's title reign. Even if Lashley fails in that conquest, it will help boost his confidence, and hopefully, we will see him involved in compelling storylines more often.

Next week, the top champion of RAW will be facing Baron Corbin after the SmackDown Superstar accepted his invitation. We can expect Lashley to attack McIntyre after the match to lay the groundwork of a title feud with the WWE Champion. This rivalry could just be what Lashley needed to establish himself as a dominant force on RAW.