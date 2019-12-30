WWE RAW (30th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of the last Monday Night RAW of the decade

Arunava Ghoshal

Dec 30, 2019

The marriage of the decade?

The final Monday Night RAW of the decade is set to feature the in-ring wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana. The All Mighty made his return to the Red brand in September with Lana and showcased to the entire WWE Universe that he is in a relationship with The Ravishing Russian. It resulted in several encounters between Lashley and Lana's ex-husband Rusev over the past few months but it seems the couple will be ending the year on a high note.

However, WWE has a bad record when it comes to Superstars getting married inside the squared circle. The scenario may turn out to be different for Bobby Lashley and Lana and the fans will have to tune in to the show to find out.

Apart from the grand wedding, RAW will also feature the TLC rematch between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. Both of them are determined to outperform one another and it will be interesting to see gets the upper hand this time.

Seth Rollins and AOP attacked Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio on last week's episode. Will we see those three forming a new alliance and stand up to the trio of Akam, Rezar, and Rollins?

This is going to be the final WWE show of this year and the decade, so it may have some additional surprises in store for the viewers.

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

Day and Date: Monday, December 30, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW will be broadcasted live on the USA Network for the fans residing in the United States. For the WWE fans in the UK, RAW will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW will be air live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will be telecasted from 6:30 AM on 31st December.

WWE RAW