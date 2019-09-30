WWE RAW (30th September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of RAW Season Premiere

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 35 // 30 Sep 2019, 09:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will The Fiend have a say in tonight's Universal Championship match?

Monday Night RAW is set to usher in the new season with a bang! Apart from Brock Lesnar's return at the RAW Season Premiere, three championships will be defended on the show tonight. The Miz will also host a special episode of Miz TV with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as his guests.

Seth Rollins can't catch a break at the moment. After being targeted by The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, The Beastslayer has had a few tough outings on the Red Brand. Last week, in a Clash of Champions rematch, Rollins went up against Braun Strowman, who dominated the Universal Champion before being taken out by The Fiend.

The Beastslayer will now defend his title tonight against Rey Mysterio. The Ultimate Underdog is enjoying a new lease to his career after almost hanging up his mask a few weeks ago.

With The Fiend and a Hell In A Cell match looming over him, can The Beastslayer defend his title tonight?

In what seems to be his final appearance on RAW before his move to Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar is set to address the WWE Universe. At the moment, it is unsure as to why The Beast Incarnate is making a stop at the Red Brand before his WWE Championship match this Friday on SmackDown Premiere on FOX.

What will Lesnar have to say before his date with Kofi Kingston this Friday?

Two of the biggest legends in the history of WWE are set to arrive tonight on RAW. In a special episode of Miz TV, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will make their presence felt on the Red Brand.

As Miz TV always has someone interrupting the talk show, expect one of the heel Superstars to come in and have a few words to say to The Nature Boy and The Immortal One.

Anyways, one thing is for sure. Tonight's RAW is truly must-see!

Advertisement

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Day and Date: Monday, September 30th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 1st October.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!