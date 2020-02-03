WWE RAW (3rd February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What does The Viper have to say about his vicious attack on Edge?

Tonight's Monday Night RAW comes to you live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT and the WWE Universe will be looking for answers from one man. Last week, Randy Orton destroyed Edge's return and laid out the Rated-R Superstar.

It was an emotional night for Edge who returned to a WWE ring at Royal Rumble and had the entire WWE Universe jumping with joy. The former World Champion made his comeback after nine years on the sidelines and last week said that he will now leave the ring only on his terms.

We thought that we were witnessing a legendary reunion when Randy Orton made his way down to the ring and extended his hand to Edge asking for Rated-RKO to come back for another run. But as the saying goes in WWE, never trust The Viper. He hit the former World Champion with an RKO and continued his assault with a steel chair much to the shock of the fans around the globe.

Edge was rushed to a medical facility and we haven't heard from the former World Champion ever since. Orton has been advertised to address the situation and the WWE Universe would be eager to hear from him.

What does The Viper have to say about his actions last week?

Drew McIntyre had his Rumble victory celebration cut short as Brock Lesnar hit him with an F5 on last week's show. The Scottish Psychopath has made his intentions clear for WrestleMania 36 as he will be looking to dethrone The Beast Incarnate at the Grandest Stage of Them All but was given a small dose of reality by the WWE Champion.

Will McIntyre be left to rue his decision?

Speaking of Rumble winners, Charlotte Flair has still not made her decision as to which champion she will be facing at this year's WrestleMania. The Queen said last week that her decision wasn't made and she will be using her time properly to make the right choice.

Has The Queen made her decision yet and will we get to know it on Monday night?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Day and Date: Monday, February 3, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 4th February.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!