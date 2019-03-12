×
WWE Raw: 4 Mistakes WWE should avoid making tonight (11 March 2019)

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    12 Mar 2019, 03:52 IST

Seeing the same thing every week on Raw is getting old
Seeing the same thing every week on Raw is getting old

We are just over a month away from WrestleMania 35. The road to the biggest professional wrestling show of the year has been a little bumpy so far. With just a few weeks remaining until the event, we are still uncertain about the directions of many top Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Elias etc.

Now that Fastlane is behind us, the path to WrestleMania is finally clear. All attention will now be given to the Mania programs. We can expect the returns of part-timers like The Undertaker, John Cena and Hall of Famers. We can also witness the WrestleMania card shaping up in the upcoming weeks.

It will all start on tonight's Raw. In addition to featuring fall-out from last night's Fastlane pay-per-view, the show will also kick-off a number of Wrestlemania feuds. Thus, it is important for WWE to write a slobber-knocker edition of Monday Night Raw that can create hype for Wrestlemania.

To make tonight's show one of a kind, WWE must avoid making the following 4 mistakes.

#4 More Filler, Less Build-up

WWE should only focus on Wrestlemania feuds from now on.
WWE should only focus on Wrestlemania feuds from now on.

As discussed above, Wrestlemania 35 is now closer than ever. Normally, the Show of Shows is given nearly 2 months of build-up. However, this time was a little different due to the addition of an extra pay-per-view between Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. Due to Fastlane, most of the supposed WrestleMania feuds might have been derailed.

Now with only 4 editions of WWE's flagship show until the Showcase of Immortals, it is necessary for WWE to dive straight into the 'Mania storylines. Thus, tonight's show should heavily feature the build-up to the event, instead of the usual filler. For any match to look credible, the build-up which it follows should be one of a kind and that should be the priority for WWE tonight. Every Superstar who will have a significant role at Wrestlemania should be prominently featured tonight and given proper direction.


1 / 4 NEXT
Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
