WWE RAW: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (August 5th, 2019)

Roman Reigns has made way too many enemies in WWE

With the build towards SummerSlam 2019 continuing across both the main brands, RAW this week was again focused on the bigger picture. The result of this was more segments involving the mic and attacks rather than in-ring matches which would help strengthen the storylines heading into SummerSlam.

While that was the case, WWE made a couple of very interesting bookings this week on RAW which now makes things even more unpredictable for the Biggest Party of the Summer. From the return of a couple of legends to the appearance of The Fiend, there were a number of things WWE got just right on RAW this week.

In this article, we will look at four things that were done just right, and how they could have an impact going forward.

#4 Use of the Mandible Claw

Looks like the creatives are getting the hang of building massive feuds without using the mic much once again.

This week on RAW, there was a match scheduled between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander with Kurt Angle named the special guest referee. However, McIntyre and Alexander never got to the ring.

The two battled around the ring and displayed their mutual hate which was not just restricted to the ring anymore. Alexander’s grit and McIntyre’s power were on exhibition in perfect proportions which has now built-up towards the biggest mid-card showdown we could have asked for.

While the action was going on outside the ring, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt appeared as he appeared to choke the Olympic Gold Medalist with the use of the Mandible Claw.

This added to the list of Wyatt’s victims, as he had attacked Mick Foley not long ago. The segment perfectly set up a future big match between McIntyre and Cedric, while now it’s clear that no one is safe from The Fiend.

