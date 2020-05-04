WWE RAW (4th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Money In The Bank

What happens when the Disciple steps up to face McIntyre?

As predicted by Drew McIntyre last week on RAW, the contract signing for the WWE Championship Match at Money In The Bank 2020 descended into chaos. The WWE Champion was out for revenge after being laid out by Seth Rollins a few weeks ago on RAW and was almost ready to strike.

But the Monday Night Messiah was saved by his disciple, Murphy, who showed that Rollins will always have one true believer behind him. The Disciple would then sacrifice himself for the Monday Night Messiah as he took a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

Tonight, Murphy will go one on one with the WWE Champion just a few days before McIntyre will put his title on the line against Rollins. Will The Disciple weaken the Scotsman for the Monday Night Messiah or will McIntyre make an example out of Murphy?

You've got to feel sorry for Apollo Crews. Ever since joining RAW, he has been on a brilliant run that saw him almost defeat Aleister Black, qualify for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match, and pin the United States Champion, Andrade.

However, disaster would strike last week on RAW as he suffered an injury that has now ruled him out of the match at Money In The Bank. Tonight, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine who will take Crews' place on Sunday.

There has not been any confirmation about who will be featuring in the match as of now. Who will secure the final spot in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match?

Whenever The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders have faced off inside the squared circle, they have properly entertained the WWE Universe. But Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins are yet to defeat the duo of Erik & Ivar.

Now the RAW Tag Team Champions will be looking to set the record straight this week on RAW as these two teams will collide. A win for The Viking Raiders will put them right back into the equation for the tag championships.

Who will come out on top in the latest installment of this epic rivalry?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, May 4th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 5th May.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here.