WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss appears in Edge's match, Drew McIntyre gets betrayed (February 1, 2021)

From Bad Bunny introducing an NXT star to Edge's main event match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

It almost felt as if the RAW after Royal Rumble was a post-WrestleMania episode, in the sense that there were a lot of newsworthy moments scattered throughout the show.

This doesn't mean that RAW was perfect from start-to-finish, but given the state of the show throughout the past few weeks, it does feel like there is a different mood surrounding the Red brand on the Road to WrestleMania.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 1, 2021).

#5 Naomi and Lana returned to WWE RAW and earned a shot for the Women's tag team titles

Lana and Naomi initially returned during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last Sunday. Both women were randomly teamed up on the RAW episode after Royal Rumble.

Lana and Naomi didn't just wrestle in any random tag team match, but they fought side-by-side in a triple threat tag team bout to become the No. 1 contender for the tag team titles.

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair and Asuka, as well as Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, were also a part of the aforementioned match. Charlotte Flair and Asuka were the favorites to win, and they were very close to achieving the victory as well. However, Ric Flair and Lacey Evans arrived to aggravate The Queen, as Charlotte Flair left her partner alone in pursuit of Evans.

Asuka was taken aback by Charlotte Flair's actions. Naomi capitalized on the opportunity and hit the RAW Women's Champion with a Rear View for the pinfall victory.

Although Asuka had to take the fall here, she may address Charlotte Flair's desertion on WWE RAW sooner rather than later. Charlotte Flair and Asuka were predicted to face each other for the RAW Women's title at some point, and their match could take place on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

As for Lana, her feud against Nia Jax is far from over, as the underdog will team up with Naomi to take on Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's tag team titles soon.