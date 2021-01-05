WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Drew McIntyre is next for Goldberg, Ric Flair gets humiliated (January 4, 2021)

From a major rift between Ric Flair and Charlotte to Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre's main event clash, WWE RAW Legends Night featured many contrasting moments.

Despite its premise, RAW Legends Night didn't exactly showcase WWE Superstars from the past in the most efficient manner. For the most part, WWE veterans didn't overshadow the current talent, which is somewhat similar to AEW's ideology when it comes to legendary stars.

However, there was plenty of scope to temporarily integrate established names from a different era into the current storylines, but most veterans were reduced to WWE's usual cameo appearances.

Apart from a select few notable moments, RAW Legends Night felt nothing more than a short-term ratings boost tactic executed by the major decision-makers in WWE.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (January 4, 2021).

#5: It was a bad night for The Hurt Business on WWE RAW Legends Night

Bobby Lashley and Riddle's feud resulted in a one-on-one match between both WWE Superstars this week.

Lashley and Riddle put on a pretty entertaining bout together. Their MMA styles were presented in a pro wrestling context, which made it a pretty unorthodox WWE match. Lashley remained somewhat dominant, and he even managed to tap out Riddle.

The catch here was that the referee didn't witness this finish, which allowed Riddle to capitalize on the opportunity and roll up the United States Champion for the victory.

While Bobby Lashley's loss was justifiable under the given circumstances, WWE fans didn't particularly appreciate the fact that a low-ranking team like the Lucha House Party was able to defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin - who are the current RAW Tag Team Champions - of The Hurt Business on the same night.

The growing tensions between Cedric and Shelton led to the aforementioned result. WWE has been pursuing an inner-conflict angle between The Hurt Business for a while now, even though it seems quite unnecessary at the moment.

On top of that, Melina's solo return to WWE TV was wasted in a by-the-numbers backstage segment with the Lucha House Party.