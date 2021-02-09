WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge meets Mr. MITB, Lacey Evans gets a huge opportunity (February 8, 2021)

From Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's non-title match to an important Elimination Chamber announcement, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

As usual, RAW isn't exactly the easiest show to sit through, even though there are always a few notable moments from the Red brand's episodes. Alexa Bliss has been the most newsworthy highlight on RAW in recent memory, and she was absent from last night's episode.

As a result, other storylines got the spotlight this week, which will be further discussed over the next few slides.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 8, 2021).

#5 Shane McMahon returned for a major Elimination Chamber announcement; Edge surveyed the WWE Title scenario in a segment with The Miz

Shane McMahon kicked off this week's WWE RAW with Adam Pearce.

It was announced that Drew McIntyre would defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against a pack of former WWE Champions. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, AJ Styles, and Sheamus were revealed as participants of the said match, apart from Drew McIntyre.

Shane-O-Mac's return was short-lived as he immediately left the arena after a backstage segment with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre and Sheamus were originally going to wrestle each other with the WWE Title on the line at the Elimination Chamber event.

However, the one-on-one bout between Sheamus and McIntyre was changed to an Elimination Chamber match to increase the stakes.

Edge's appearance on RAW resulted in a brief in-ring segment with The Miz and John Morrison. Edge revealed that he wouldn't make his decision for WrestleMania until Elimination Chamber was over, especially after Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce's announcement at the beginning of the show.

The Miz said he was going to cash-in his MITB contract regardless of which man stood as the WWE Champion at WrestleMania. Edge reminded The A-Lister that he had put the Money in the Bank briefcase on the map, and he was fully aware of what The Miz could do at The Show of Shows.

It made sense for Edge to draw out his eventual World Title challenge, even if WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns seems to be the most likely candidate at the moment.

The Miz always makes the mistake of boasting about his intentions with the MITB contract, which fits in with his character but also reduces his chances for a successful cash-in in the future.