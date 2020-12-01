From a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match to A Moment of Bliss segment with Randy Orton, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Watching a three-hour Monday Night RAW, that too with a few questionable booking decisions, makes it a hard show to follow on a weekly basis. Despite that, this week's episode set up a few interesting plot threads that focused on WWE TLC as well as what may happen beyond that event.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (November 30, 2020).

#5: Cedric Alexander left Shelton Benjamin and MVP confused in a way that could create some inner-conflict amongst The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

WWE tag teams breaking up in 2020 has been a recurring theme in the pandemic era of wrestling entertainment.

The same theme was applied to factions in a subtle manner during this week's RAW. Firstly, Cedric Alexander defeated RAW tag team champion Xavier Woods in a one-on-one match.

It felt as if Cedric wanted to get ahead of his Hurt Business teammates, which left MVP and Shelton Benjamin confused as to why Cedric wasn't by their side to celebrate his victory after defeating Woods.

Advertisement

Although The Hurt Business has consecutively lost to The New Day recently, Cedric's win over Xavier means that their tag team rivalry isn't over yet.

In the women's tag team division, Lana and Asuka defeated the WWE women's tag team champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. So the tag team feuds on the road to TLC were clearly established on RAW this week.

It's unclear if WWE wants to create some permanent tension between members of The Hurt Business, but it would come across as quite unnecessary if the company went ahead with this creative decision.

The Hurt Business work well together, and there is no reason to create tension between their members at this stage, especially when their act was recently established as a relevant aspect of WWE RAW.