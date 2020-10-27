WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Undertaker vs. The Fiend teased, Randy Orton gets multiple challengers (October 26, 2020)

From Randy Orton's intriguing appearance on 'A Moment of Bliss' to the WWE RAW Women's team for Survivor Series being revealed on the same show, this week's edition of the Red brand featured many contrasting moments.

The Hell in a Cell fallout on last night's RAW was interesting for several reasons. Some cross-branded matches for Survivor Series were announced this week, while the consequences of Hell in a Cell were also felt across the landscape of Monday Night RAW.

A few major consequences for the future of WWE were also teased, which will be further discussed in this weekly column.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (October 26, 2020).

#5: Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz in an impromptu WWE match, proving that the new Mr. Money in the Bank isn't as dominant as the top players on RAW

He went through hell and came out clean on the other side.@DMcIntyreWWE picks up the VICTORY over @mikethemiz on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/nsQlgchxhn — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell, while The Miz defeated Otis to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank as per contractual obligations.

When McIntyre opened this week's edition of RAW with a promo, The Miz and John Morrison interrupted to gloat about The A-Lister's success from last Sunday's pay-per-view. That was a bad call on The Miz's part, who found himself in a match against the former WWE Champion later in the night.

The Chosen One proved that he's still a dominant force in the ring, as he defeated The Miz without putting up too much effort despite the injuries he suffered at Hell in a Cell.

The storyline from WWE's past where Miz successfully cashed-in his first Money in the Bank against Randy Orton in the same arena as the ThunderDome ties in perfectly to the current scenario. The A-Lister will probably resort to his wide variety of dirty tricks to hang with the top athletes on RAW.