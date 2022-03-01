WWE RAW - 5 biggest news stories: WWE Hall of Famer turns heel, new United States Champion crowned

This week WWE RAW emanated live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A jam-packed crowd was on the edge of their seats throughout the night to see what twists and turns would occur on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Prior to the show going live, the company announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge would be in attendance to provide an update on his WrestleMania challenge. A United States Championship match between Damian Priest and Finn Balor was also confirmed.

There were certainly plenty of surprises that unfolded, as the Show of Shows is now just a month away. That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of WWE RAW this week.

#5 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match added to WrestleMania 38 card

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks returned for the first time since the Royal Rumble event.

Banks defeated Shotzi on the blue brand, and immediately following the contest, Naomi hit the ring to confirm that she and Sasha had set their sights on the Women's Tag Team Championship.

This week on RAW, Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella acknowledged the challenge, and the bout is now set for WrestleMania 38.

#4 Tommaso Ciampa debuts new theme song and picks up first singles victory on RAW

Tommaso Ciampa made his singles debut this week on RAW, taking on one-half of The Dirty Dawgs, Robert Roode.

While making his way to the ring, Ciampa also debuted new entrance music, which immediately got the WWE Universe talking on social media.

Despite the overhaul, Ciampa picked up the victory and will now team up with NXT Champion Bron Breakker against The Dirty Dawgs on NXT 2.0. The duo were the victims of a post-match attack by Ziggler and Roode.

#3 Randy Orton appeared hurt at the end of tag team match on WWE RAW

RK-Bro collided with The Street Profits in tag team action, ahead of their huge RAW Tag Team Championship match next week.

Montez Ford managed to score the victory to stun Riddle and Orton, but it appeared that The Apex Predator sustained an injury at the end of the bout. Ford delivered a Frog Splah, seemingly landing on Orton's shoulder.

However, tweets from Ford and Orton confirmed that he is indeed fine and healthy following the match.

#2 Finn Balor becomes the new United States Champion

Finn Balor issued the challenge last week and made headlines this week by capturing the United States Championship.

Balor picked up the win after hitting Coup de Grace to end Damian Priest's 191-day reign as Champion.

After the match, a furious Priest attacked the new Champion and crashed him onto the announce desk. It appears Damian Priest will want a rematch as soon as possible.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Edge turns on AJ Styles

Last week, The Rated R Superstar sat in the ring and challenged someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania.

This week, The Phenomenal AJ Styles made his presence felt in Columbus by accepting Edge's challenge and punching his ticket to the Show of Shows. Edge declared that he wanted the real Styles and not the one who became a side act alongside Omos last year.

The Hall of Famer then took matters into his own hands by attacking the two-time WWE Champion, snapping and delivering a Con-Chair-To to stun everyone watching around the world.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

