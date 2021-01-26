WWE RAW: 5 Botches you probably missed this week (January 25, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW was the final stop for the Red brand ahead of this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The show itself saw the return of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, and even Edge who are all set to be part of this weekend's show. However, the latest episode of RAW certainly didn't live up to the usual go-home hype.

This week's show was heavily reliant on filler content once again and despite being seen as the company's flagship show, there were several botches that seemed to go unnoticed throughout the three hour broadcast.

Many of these botches and mistakes could have been easily avoided. The production crew, WWE Superstars and even the broadcast team seemed as though they were having a rough night on Monday Night RAW.

Here are just five botches and mistakes you might have missed from last night's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5. Is WWE star Shayna Baszler really known as The Queen of Bakes?

Ahead of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match this weekend at the Royal Rumble, Charlotte took on Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one match. The Queen of Spades wanted to leave an impression on Charlotte after weeks of issues with her own partner. But ahead of the match, Charly Caruso had quite the slip of the tongue.

Charlotte was interviewed backstage and asked about facing The Submission Magician. When Caruso asked about Shayna Baszler, she tripped over her name and called her The Queen of Bakes. Of course, if Baszler enjoyed that in her spare time then that would be an interesting nickname, but it wouldn't strike fear in the hearts of her fellow WWE Superstars.

Caruso was able to quickly recover and continue the interview with the former WWE Women's Champion and despite the slip, The Queen didn't seem as though she was fazed. Instead, the Women's Tag Team Champion looked completely focused on her upcoming match with Baszler and then headed straight through the curtain when the interview was over.

Luckily for Charlotte, the match with Baszler didn't last very long at all, since Nia Jax decided to interfere and build up their showdown this weekend. Jax, Baszler, and Flair will all be pulling double duty this weekend at the Royal Rumble since all three women have been added to the Women's Royal Rumble match as well.