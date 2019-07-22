WWE RAW: 5 mistakes Vince McMahon shouldn't make with Bray Wyatt's new character

WWE has a winner and they should not spoil it!

I know that everyone's talking about RAW Reunion right now. And as exciting as the reappearance of the legends on RAW is, I'm far more kicked to see what The Fiend does, this week.

Unfortunately, the history of professional wrestling is full of supernatural characters who could have been megastars but because of bad booking, they hit a ceiling. Vince McMahon and WWE cannot afford to do this with Bray Wyatt because there is immense potential for this gimmick to succeed.

Bray Wyatt has been quite 'over' at various points in his wrestling career. And because the booking committee was not in his corner, he slipped back into the mid-card again.

Here are 5 things that should certainly be taken into consideration to ensure that this run is a massive success.

#5 Should not lose to Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019

I mean this is definitely a given, and should not even have to be mentioned as part of this article. Finn Balor is a great competitor and much like Bray Wyatt, he deserves far better than the way that he's been presented in the main roster thus far. He seemed like a far bigger deal when he was in NXT, like a lot of other Superstars.

But under no circumstances must be defeat Bray Wyatt if the two men meet at SummerSlam in a match. I think it's well known at this point that he will not come out as 'The Demon' considering the fact that that side of his persona has been well protected until this point. You may say a lot of negative things about WWE booking, but they know how to protect a character.

Bray Wyatt needs to go over. And he needs to go over in such a manner that it writes Balor off screen, while he takes his break.

