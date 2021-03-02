5 Opponents for Bobby Lashley after winning the WWE Championship on RAW

Just as predicted, Bobby Lashley squashed The Miz on RAW to become the new WWE Champion. As it turns out, The Miz's Money in the Bank cash-in and WWE Championship reign was only meant to be a transitional one, as he held it for eight days before losing it to Lashley.

Bobby Lashley has become WWE Champion for the first time in his career, and he has MVP to thank for it. Given his career trajectory pre-WrestleMania 36, it would have been hard to imagine him being in this position. But ever since Lashley aligned himself with MVP and formed The Hurt Business, there has been no stopping The All-Mighty.

WWE has taken their chances in the 2020-21 pandemic era, and Bobby Lashley has been one of the most pushed Superstars in the company since then.

With only eight days between his United States and WWE title reign, there could either be a lot lying ahead for Lashley, or it could be a transitional reign. Either way, here are the best opponents Bobby Lashley can face as the WWE Champion;

#5. Braun Strowman - A perfect foil for Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman quietly moved to RAW last year once he was completely done with the Universal Championship picture. His reign as Universal Champion was purely circumstantial, but he held it from WrestleMania until SummerSlam.

While Bobby Lashley has enjoyed more success since then, their paths could cross again. We're aware that Braun Strowman seems set to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37, but if Lashley walks out of the PPV still the WWE Champion, then Strowman would make a good first opponent post-PPV.

Of course, it would also mean that Braun Strowman would have to take the fall for Bobby Lashley - going back to his usual spot of being a stepping stone for other Superstars.