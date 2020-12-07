WWE RAW: 5 possibilities for Randy Orton's Firefly Funhouse visit

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, viewers witnessed a battle of mind games between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton at the beginning of the show. While "A Moment of Bliss" with Randy Orton gave WWE fans a sneak peek of what's to come, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's feud may escalate into a higher level of psychological warfare during the upcoming episode of RAW.

Randy Orton will invite himself to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse in their upcoming segment, and this scenario could proceed in several interesting ways.

With their WWE TLC match on the horizon, feel free to comment about potential theories regarding Orton and Wyatt's current feud in the comments section below.

Here are 5 possibilities for Randy Orton's Firefly Funhouse visit on WWE RAW.

#5 Randy Orton meets the same fate as Friendship Frog due to their potential connection on WWE RAW

Friendship Frog was recently featured in an episode of the Firefly Funhouse. Unfortunately, the puppet was killed by Alexa Bliss using the Crusix staff on the same show.

The Crusix staff has been featured in Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's previous WWE feud in 2017, and Bray Wyatt similarly used the staff to kill Ramblin' Rabbit before the Friendship Frog episode.

A major plot detail connecting Friendship Frog and Orton is that both of them were born in 1980. There is very little chance that this was merely a coincidence because Wyatt is a man who often makes subtle creative choices on purpose.

Could Friendship Frog's manner of death have foreshadowed what will happen to Randy Orton inside the Firefly Funhouse?

Perhaps The Viper could be ambushed by both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, and their brawl could end with Bray Wyatt repeatedly smashing Orton's head with the Crusix staff.

Of course, Randy Orton won't die like the poor frog, but such a scenario could lead to Orton bleeding from the head at the end of his visit to the Firefly Funhouse.