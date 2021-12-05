WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Female superstar teams up with former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins' WrestleMania match revealed?

WWE RAW this week should be a grand affair, even without the surprises mentioned here. You have Big E vs. Kevin Owens inside a steel cage, another confrontation between Edge and The Miz, and of course, the match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

That said, throwing in a small twist or turn could make things very interesting. Just the cherry on top, that could keep bringing the viewer back. With so many options when it comes to entertainment in 2021, the red brand does need to go that extra mile at this point.

Here are five surprises we could potentially see on WWE RAW this week. Be sure to share your thoughts and views in the comments below.

If you think that you could suggest storylines to make the show a must-watch, feel free to do so.

#5 Beth Phoenix shows up on WWE RAW to confront Maryse

The showdown between Edge and The Miz on WWE RAW has a lot of people talking. Some didn't like the segment because it reminded them too much of an AEW confrontation of a similar nature. Others lavished praise unbound on the same, complimenting the genius of both men.

What if Maryse gets a little physical on this week's WWE RAW episode? What if she slaps Edge during the show? We know that The Rated-R Superstar cannot retaliate because the idea of men hitting women, even in a scripted environment, is a no-no in the current era.

Beth Phoenix, who retired from NXT, could return to the ring for one last mega clash (or two? more on the following page). Imagine Edge and Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse on WWE RAW this week! Such a showdown would make headlines!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das