×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Possible surprises after Extreme Rules- Undertaker's SummerSlam opponent revealed, Massive return 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    15 Jul 2019, 11:03 IST

What lies in store for us on RAW this week?
What lies in store for us on RAW this week?

I don't know if it was spurred by a sense of competition from AEW. Maybe it was watching the men and women of EVOLVE tear it up on the WWE Network last night.

But I thought that there was a new fire, a new intensity in everything that WWE did at Extreme Rules tonight. And despite the fact that almost nobody likes the idea of Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion again, I personally do believe that it was a very good show.

So, what does WWE do to carry the momentum from Extreme Rules on to RAW, the fallout episode? I have 5 suggestions that could certainly ensure that the show is a solid affair.

I'm curious to hear what you guys think in the comments below.

#5. Eric Bischoff confronts Paul Heyman

Now one thing that we know for sure is that Eric Bischoff will be assuming the position of Executive Director of SmackDown Live once he comes on board this week. While he could be kept completely in a backstage capacity, I think it would be a complete waste of his talents. After all, he is one of the greatest heels in the history of the business, isn't he?

Wouldn't it be cool to see a draft take place between Heyman and Bischoff in the weeks to come? The Wild Card rule may not really be applicable once the shows move to two different Networks, and with the arrival of Bischoff, a brand split could essentially be set in motion to shake things up. The Wild Card rule was doing more harm than good anyway, I felt.

I would love to see an interaction between Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff backstage. I know fans too would love to see it.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on the RAW after Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW before Extreme Rules: 5 reasons why Bray Wyatt should be Roman Reigns’ mystery partner
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross- SmackDown Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original plan for Bray Wyatt's in-ring return revealed
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 potential reasons why Paul Heyman announced Brock's Extreme Rules MITB cash-in
RELATED STORY
4 feuds WWE should invest in after Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss vs Bayley is now a handicap match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us