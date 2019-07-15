WWE RAW: 5 Possible surprises after Extreme Rules- Undertaker's SummerSlam opponent revealed, Massive return

What lies in store for us on RAW this week?

I don't know if it was spurred by a sense of competition from AEW. Maybe it was watching the men and women of EVOLVE tear it up on the WWE Network last night.

But I thought that there was a new fire, a new intensity in everything that WWE did at Extreme Rules tonight. And despite the fact that almost nobody likes the idea of Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion again, I personally do believe that it was a very good show.

So, what does WWE do to carry the momentum from Extreme Rules on to RAW, the fallout episode? I have 5 suggestions that could certainly ensure that the show is a solid affair.

I'm curious to hear what you guys think in the comments below.

#5. Eric Bischoff confronts Paul Heyman

Dropping tonight at midnight wherever you get your favorite podcasts! pic.twitter.com/O28uZFzPBb — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 14, 2019

Now one thing that we know for sure is that Eric Bischoff will be assuming the position of Executive Director of SmackDown Live once he comes on board this week. While he could be kept completely in a backstage capacity, I think it would be a complete waste of his talents. After all, he is one of the greatest heels in the history of the business, isn't he?

Wouldn't it be cool to see a draft take place between Heyman and Bischoff in the weeks to come? The Wild Card rule may not really be applicable once the shows move to two different Networks, and with the arrival of Bischoff, a brand split could essentially be set in motion to shake things up. The Wild Card rule was doing more harm than good anyway, I felt.

I would love to see an interaction between Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff backstage. I know fans too would love to see it.

