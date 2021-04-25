WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Major heel turn, 2 SmackDown stars get involved in a title feud, Massive return to action 

Last week's WWE RAW will not go down in history as one of the better shows for sure. There were certainly a few good moments, and there were upsets, but the pace of the show across three hours did not keep the audience hooked in the same manner that, say, an Avengers movie does.

Let's just hope that WWE RAW this week is a much better and significantly stronger affair from start to finish. We don't have to go back to the Attitude Era. We just need cohesive and compelling television, without loose ends, without poor booking.

Here are 5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week to make the show memorable and keep the audience engaged. Feel free to suggest your own surprises in the comments section.

#5 Braun Strowman betrays Drew McIntyre during the big WWE RAW match

MVP has deep pockets, which means he can buy the loyalty of just about any member of the WWE RAW roster.

Where does Drew McIntyre go once he's done feuding with Bobby Lashley? He's too far up the card to mix it up with, say, Humberto Carillo or Drew Gulak.

A Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman feud could be money and no, there's no chance that they will turn the Scotsman heel. He's the closest thing to John Cena in the current generation of WWE.

So, could Braun Strowman turn heel on Drew McIntyre and destroy him in the middle of the match? And maybe a new feud begins after WrestleMania Backlash?

Braun Strowman is always at his best as a heel, as was evidenced during his feud with Roman Reigns a few years ago.

Also, Braun Strowman is one of the few WWE RAW stars that dwarfs Drew McIntyre, creating a situation where the latter's the underdog.

