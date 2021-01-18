WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for Alexa Bliss and Asuka's non-title match

Alexa Bliss will be wrestling her first WWE match in 2021 on the upcoming edition of RAW. Bliss will face the current RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, in a non-title singles match.

Apart from the aforementioned bout, WWE has also announced that Alexa Bliss will prepare for her fallout with Randy Orton after the ending of last week's RAW.

This Monday is going to be a busy one for Little Miss Bliss. 😈 @AlexaBliss_WWE battles #WWERAW #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka in a non-title match AND prepares for her 🔥 fallout with @RandyOrton! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/cNDPkntV2A — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

Although it is possible that Alexa Bliss' segment with Orton and her match with Asuka could coincide in some way, this particular feature will mostly focus on the potential outcomes for Bliss' in-ring return.

Little Miss Bliss and Asuka's in-ring clash could also lead to some overarching consequences for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. With that being said, here are five potential finishes for Alexa Bliss and Asuka's non-title match on WWE RAW.

#5: Charlotte Flair helps Asuka against Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

It seems quite unlikely that the sole purpose of this match would be for Asuka to win over Alexa Bliss in a clean fashion. Firstly, it wouldn't help at all in terms of building up Bliss as a credible threat. Secondly, the non-title match stipulation possibly indicates that Bliss and Asuka's clash won't be a straightforward encounter on WWE RAW.

Now that Asuka and Charlotte Flair are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Queen could arrive to aid her tag team partner against Bliss. If Alexa Bliss were to pose a legitimate threat to Asuka's well-being, Charlotte Flair could interfere in the proceedings to cause a disqualification. The other option would be for Flair to turn the match in Asuka's favor with a subtle interference, unbeknownst to the referee.

Either way, Charlotte Flair's involvement could establish a storyline between The Queen and Little Miss Bliss. On the main roster, both of these women have only faced each other once in singles action. It was at WWE Survivor Series 2017 when Charlotte Flair earned a one-on-one victory against Alexa Bliss.

In 2021, the context behind their potential feud could be entirely different. After all, things have changed a lot for Bliss ever since she aligned with The Fiend in WWE.