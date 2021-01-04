WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for the WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee 

Drew McIntyre will kick off the new year in style this week when he defends his WWE Championship on the first episode of WWE RAW in 2021. Keith Lee won the chance to challenge for the title, and now he's looking look to win his first championship since his promotion to the main roster.

The former NXT Champion has a lot of potential, but most fans think he's not ready for the title yet. This week's episode of WWE RAW is also Legends Night, so anything can happen. Anyone could get involved in this bout, and this interference could lead to a rematch at WWE Royal Rumble.

In WWE, anything is possible. Lee could kick off 2021 with a massive upset win on Monday. Or some interference could force this match to become a triple threat contest. It could even force this bout to be rescheduled. Here's a look at five ways Lee's match with McIntyre on WWE RAW this week could end.

#5. Keith Lee wins the WWE Championship

Keith Lee is a veteran inside the squared circle, even though the former NXT Champion has only been part of the company for a few years. Lee has already made quite an impression on the main roster, and WWE could be planning to kick off the year with a shocking victory for "The Limitless One."

It's hard to argue that 2020 wasn't the year of Drew McIntyre. But in a new year, a new star could lead the company. Lee was recently sent back down to the WWE Performance Center for more training. There, he has been working on his in-ring skills, and the improvement has been obvious in recent weeks. WWE could reward Lee for this work with his first title on the main roster.

.@RealKeithLee might be at a numbers disadvantage, but he will be at a STRENGTH advantage!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uh9Q0jC4GL — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020

Though it's more likely that a title change could happen at WWE Royal Rumble, WWE has been looking to improve the ratings for their flagship show. A WWE Championship change this week could be the company's way of showing the WWE Universe that anything can happen on WWE RAW.