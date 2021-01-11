WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre's non-title match

Drew McIntyre's plans for the 2021 Royal Rumble event became pretty apparent after WWE RAW Legends Night. But it looks like the current WWE Champion will rekindle his feud with Randy Orton. The two rivals will clash in a non-title match on WWE Monday Night RAW.

This announcement surprised WWE fans, as both McIntyre and Orton already faced each other numerous times in the latter half of 2020. Plus, both competitors have been engaged in separate feuds since McIntyre took the WWE Championship back from Orton in November.

This time around, Orton and McIntyre will face each other under a different context. McIntyre is dealing with the looming threat of Goldberg. On the other hand, Orton is on the lookout for The Fiend. Clearly, this match isn't just about about the title, and anything could happen on the road to WrestleMania.

Here are five potential finishes for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre's non-title match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#5: Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton in a clean finish

What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfbxEWqQm9 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 23, 2020

A pinfall victory over Randy Orton, without any shenanigans, would be the most basic outcome for Drew McIntyre on Monday night.

When all the external factors are removed from this equation, McIntyre should have the advantage in this match. He has defeated "The Viper" several times in the recent past. The odds are stacked against "The Apex Predator" if Orton and McIntyre are set to have a normal match on WWE RAW.

WWE Raw video highlights: Drew McIntyre wins WWE title https://t.co/jXweATSO9K pic.twitter.com/83FLzhG86C — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 17, 2020

A clean finish wouldn't bring anything new to the storyline between the current WWE Champion and "The Viper." For this reason, it would be a little surprising to see this match end without any interference. But WWE could certainly opt to take this direction on Monday night. The company may have decided to book this match in an attempt to boost the show's ratings.

With a decisive win, McIntyre could move on and focus on his Royal Rumble clash against Goldberg. Meanwhile, a loss would motivate Orton to win the Royal Rumble Match.