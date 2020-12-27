WWE RAW: 5 Potential outcomes for Alexa Bliss' segment with Randy Orton

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss brought her playground to Randy Orton. Bliss revealed that The Fiend was 'home' after being burned by Orton during the Firefly Inferno match. Bliss sent a stern warning to The Apex Predator and said that if The Fiend does decide to come back at a later date, it would be in a manner that nobody has ever seen before.

As linked above, WWE has posted a promotional video regarding Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's potential roles in the upcoming episode of RAW.

Keep in mind that this particular episode will also be the final Monday Night RAW of 2020. The storyline involving Bray Wyatt/The Fiend, Alexa Bliss, and Randy Orton is currently the most intriguing aspect of the Red brand, so fans are interested to find out what will happen next in this surreal angle.

Let's take a look at five potential outcomes for Alexa Bliss' segment with Randy Orton on WWE RAW.

#5: Nikki Cross attacks Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss pic.twitter.com/WmN7RLnnrE — King of Diva Pics (@kingofdivapicz) November 10, 2020

Although Alexa Bliss returned to WWE RAW last week, her storyline with Nikki Cross wasn't addressed by Bliss as the Firefly Inferno match became the main topic of discussion.

Advertisement

Bliss has a huge role to play in Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's feud, but her own program with Cross also needs to take center stage for the Alexa Bliss character at some point.

Perhaps in her sinister plans for Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss may have forgotten about Nikki Cross, and the latter star could interrupt the proceedings between Bliss and Orton on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

This may be a good way to address Bliss and Orton's interactions without the involvement of any physical contact between the two stars, at least until Bray Wyatt has had enough time to recuperate and return to WWE TV.