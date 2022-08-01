Top star quietly leaving? More callups? - 5 questions from Summerslam that need answers on WWE RAW

Summerslam 2022 left the WWE Universe with a lot to unpack. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and RAW Women's Title feuds came to satisfying conclusions, as did most others on the card.

However, several returns, results, and segments left everyone wondering what was next for certain superstars.

These questions will need to be addressed as we head to Clash at the Castle, which already promises to be a fascinating show.

The first Monday Night RAW episode after Summerslam should provide these answers, making it even more of a must-see spectacle.

Here are five questions that must be answered on tonight's show

#5: Will there be a draft to address the imbalance between the RAW and SmackDown women's division?

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai returned at Summerslam, presumably as a stable, to stare down RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. This was one of the most exciting moments of the night, and it left fans of the trio giddy with excitement to see them perform on the main roster.

There is certainly the possibility of exciting feuds with the likes of Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka. However, WWE faces a huge imbalance between their women's divisions.

The red brand's already stacked star power just got even stronger, while the SmackDown division seems to be lacking notable names. So the question remains whether the company will seek to redistribute their big names, especially with Survivor Series looming, or rebuild the blue brand's momentum with the stars currently on it.

#4: What next for RAW's tag team division?

The Street Profits came up short in their quest to dethrone WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos at Summerslam. The red brand's tag division, which was arguably the backbone of the show on the road to WrestleMania 38, now feels like it has a dearth of potential challengers.

Leading up to Summerslam, teams like The Alpha Academy and Street Profits were mostly used in six-man tag matches, often to further singles feuds.

Fans have been left wondering what direction the company will take to help the division regain its momentum post-Summerslam. Will new teams be formed? Will top teams from NXT be called up? We'll have to wait and see.

#3: Will Seth Rollins and Riddle finally get their big match?

Rollins and Riddle had an interesting segment at WWE Summerslam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was one of, if not the most anticipated matches originally on the Summerslam card. A few days ahead of the event, it was pulled from the show due to The Original Bro having an injury.

The official explanation was a 'brachial plexus injury' to Riddle, but several reports revealed that this was a kayfabe injury.

At the show itself, the duo had a segment where Riddle showed a more serious side to himself before being viciously attacked by the Visionary. All eyes will be on RAW to find out if the payoff to this delayed feud is a match at Clash at the Castle, the addition of other stars to the mix, or something else.

Could a surprise Randy Orton return be on the cards?

#2: WWE Hall of Famer Edge is back; what next?

Edge made a triumphant WWE return at Summerslam

At Summerslam, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an epic return with a different character. The Rated R Superstar has been away since The Judgment Day turned on him after WrestleMania Backlash. He resurfaced at The Biggest Party of the Summer with a changed persona, helping The Mysterios defeat his former apostles.

Now that the eleven-time world champion is a face, questions have risen over his direction on RAW going forward. Will he align with the Mysterios? Will he go after Damian Priest or Finn Balor in singles combat? Will he recruit NXT talent to align with him against the new Judgment Day in a new version of The Brood?

With former Judgment Day foes AJ Styles and Liv Morgan having moved on to other things, the Rated-R Superstar might bring new dogs into the fight. It remains to be seen what direction the Hall of Famer will take in the weeks to come.

#1: Is Brock Lesnar gone from WWE?

Let's get some things out of the way first. Brock Lesnar is not a RAW-exclusive superstar, and neither are his absences normally explained on WWE TV except for storyline-advancing purposes. So, any other time, this would not be a question to address.

However, The Beast Incarnate's future is in question now more than ever. First, Lesnar allegedly walked out of SmackDown eight days before Summerslam in protest of Vince McMahon's retirement. Second, he uncharacteristically appeared to take a bow before fans after Summerslam went off air, perhaps signaling the end of The Beast Incarnate's full-time career.

Could the 10-time WWE Champion be quietly riding off into the sunset like, say, Stone Cold Steve Austin did at WrestleMania XIX?

If so, The Beast Incarnate deserves a fitting tribute for his Hall of Fame-worthy career and a proper send-off on RAW.

Which segment are you most looking forward to when RAW goes live? Let us know in the comments section below.

