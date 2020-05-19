WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Austin Theory went from Zelina Vega's faction to Seth Rollins' group

Burn it down!

While this week's episode of RAW hasn't really been the most exciting episode I remember watching, one very significant event took place on this week's episode and it includes Austin Theory. Yes, the same Austin Theory who was brought into the fold and thrust into the spotlight when Andrade was ruled out with a Wellness Policy violation.

So, we looked on aghast when Austin Theory was the victim of an attack from his own stablemates. Andrade and Angel Garza. But we were equally surprised when Seth Rollins extended a hand to Angel Garza and brought him into the fold, making him a part of his Monday Night Messiah collective.

Why did WWE make the decision to oust Austin Theory out of Zelina Vega's faction and why did Seth Rollins embrace him as a part of his collective, you ask?

The answer is actually not very unclear if you think about it.

#5 The injury to Rezar provided an opportunity to Austin Theory

Once upon a time, Seth Rollins' faction comprised of The AoP, Murphy, and the Monday Night Messiah. Rezar has been on the shelf for some time because of an injury and this has opened the door for Austin Theory to come through and make his mark.

Of course, Akam could be brought in to bolster the ranks as well but I think WWE doesn't place too much stock in him as a singles performer, at least, at this stage. At the same time, Austin Theory is someone who has a world of potential and is someone that WWE is grooming to be a big star in due course of time as is obvious with the big push he seems to be getting.

So, the injury technically helped him ascend a rung in the current structure of RAW.