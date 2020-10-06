WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Mustafa Ali joined RETRIBUTION out of nowhere

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a very lopsided affair, where the good was good and the bad was pretty bad. And then, out of nowhere, Mustafa Ali became a part of the RETRIBUTION faction.

A lot of you may be wondering why Mustafa Ali, of all people, was chosen to be a part of RETRIBUTION after watching WWE RAW and be assured that all of us in Sportskeeda have as many questions as we have answers. But if you take a minute to think about it, it makes all the sense in the world, and we will tell you why in this article.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know why Mustafa Ali is the right choice for RETRIBUTION or not, based on whatever your personal opinion is.

#5 RETRIBUTION needs a familiar face in its ranks and Mustafa Ali fits the bill

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

Mustafa Ali is a fantastic promo and can be the mouthpiece for RETRIBUTION on RAW. Yes, of course, we are familiar with the members of RETRIBUTION because they are established NXT Superstars, but one has to remember that there is a significant audience that watches RAW, that does not watch NXT. The faction needed someone that the mainstream audience is familiar with, in Mustafa Ali, as the mouthpiece and the face, when the rest of the men are masked.

What did we just witness?

How long has @AliWWE planning this?

What does this mean for #WWERaw?#MustBeMonday pic.twitter.com/Ceo8q7dKsK — USA Network (@USA_Network) October 6, 2020

In fact, because every member of RETRIBUTION is masked (even though a one-eyed luchador would be able to tell their identities), the addition of Mustafa Ali into their ranks adds a huge human touch to the whole thing. Yes, one can even imagine them becoming babyfaces going forward because Mustafa Ali has a wonderful babyface quality to him that may actually serve the faction very well indeed.