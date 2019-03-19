×
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons Roman Reigns wasn't on the show this week

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
784   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:30 IST

RAW was a disappointing show this week without Roman Reigns
RAW was a disappointing show this week without Roman Reigns

WWE RAW came to us from Chicago this week and was a pretty dull show. We're so close to WrestleMania, and yet WWE has not gone 'all guns blazing' for their mega event yet. One of the questions that everyone has been asking is where the Big Dog was is. This is because he wasn't featured on the show this week.

Having returned from leukaemia, Reigns' popularity is at an all-time high right now. For the first time in his career, Reigns is a babyface through and through. So why did WWE keep The Big Dog off TV?

I don't really know the reason, but I can certainly speculate. This is my reasoning about why he was kept off television.

Let me know if you agree or disagree with the following hypothesis.

#5 To sell the beating from Drew McIntyre

So, Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin were scheduled to lock it up on RAW last week. This would have been Reigns' valiant and triumphant singles return, after his comeback from leukaemia. But before the match could even get underway, Drew McIntyre attacked him.

And when I say attack, I use that term lightly because Drew McIntyre absolutely pulverised Roman Reigns and left him in a heap in the middle of the ring. Had Roman Reigns come back this week, it would have undersold the attack and made Drew McIntyre appear as a lesser threat than he is, at the moment. Which is why Roman Reign had to sit out for a week, to properly sell the effects of the attack.

In doing so, McIntyre has appeared to be a worthy contender for Reigns' throne as 'the guy', creating heat for the WrestleMania match. This is why Reigns wasn't on the show, this week.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
