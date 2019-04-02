WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio clean

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.88K // 02 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why did WWE book the legend to lose his match?

This was the main event match before the 35th edition of WrestleMania. And for a show to end with Corbin vs. Mysterio was just a tad disappointing, in my opinion. I mean I don't mean to take away anything from either of the two men involved. But it just felt like a strange match before the biggest show of the entire calendar year.

Baron Corbin is, of course, scheduled to take on Kurt Angle in what will be his very last match ever. Fans have wanted Angle to face John Cena instead but to no avail. John Cena has followed the allure of Hollywood and is charting a new career in Tinsel Town right now.

But then, why did WWE book Baron Corbin to defeat a legend like Rey Mysterio before a big US Title match? This is something that made no sense at all, really.

But then, if you analyze it, maybe it does make a bit of sense.

#5 To build Corbin as a credible challenger for Kurt Angle

Baron Corbin has made huge strides since his time in NXT. I mean, there was once a point where the audience just would not accept him when he was in the ring with far more flamboyant independent stars. But now, he's a certified main-eventer who can hang with the best.

But truth be told, booking has not always been very kind to Baron Corbin. I mean he's the same man who lost to Apollo Crews in a throwaway match on WWE RAW not very long ago. And with all due respect to Mr. Crews, it does not seem like WWE has any plans at all for the man.

Is it any wonder that people aren't excited for Corbin vs. Angle at WrestleMania? For him to be taken seriously, Corbin had to win this one.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement