WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor to become Intercontinental Champion

Why was Bobby Lashley awarded with the prestigious Intercontinental Championship?

The Intercontinental Championship was not on the line at WWE Fastlane. Instead, it was announced that it would be defended the night after, on the RAW after Fastlane 2019. Finn Balor would take on Bobby Lashley for the big prize before a packed audience. Everyone expected this to be a decisive win for Finn Balor.

But believe it or not, Bobby Lashley came out victorious during the contest against Finn Balor. He is your brand new Intercontinental Champion once again. Why did WWE decide to take the title off Finn Balor on RAW?

I will try and answer the question in this very article. Chime in with your comments in the section below as well.

One thing is for sure, the WWE Universe isn't all that happy.

#5 WrestleMania is a bigger stage for Balor to win

WrestleMania is aptly called the grandest stage of them all because it's the ultimate feel-good show. Because Finn Balor did not lose the match clean, one can assume that he'll be awarded yet another opportunity at the prize, come WrestleMania. Anyone who's grown up with WrestleMania knows that that's the one show where the babyfaces usually stand tall.

So many crowd favorites are in line to win the big one at the show of shows, this year. There's Becky Lynch, there's Seth Rollins and there's Kofi Kingston as well. Finn Balor could be added to the lineup, going up against Bobby Lashley for the prize that he lost thanks to Lio Rush's interference.

Maybe a similar angle could play out where Lio Rush tries to distract Finn Balor yet again, but only this time around Balor does not fall for the mind games. It'll be a fun storyline conclusion that makes the WWE Universe happy.

