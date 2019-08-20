WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt made his return by attacking Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.17K // 20 Aug 2019, 07:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everyone's talking about The Fiend and the vicious RAW attack

The Fiend became the talk of the town when he showed up at WWE SummerSlam and made short work of Finn Balor in what was essentially a squash match. Bray Wyatt would not show up the week after on either RAW or SmackDown Live, much to the bafflement and confusion of the WWE Universe.

It turns out that The Fiend was just biding his time and waiting for the right moment. In this article, I shall reveal why I believe Vince McMahon decided to bring The Fiend out for this segment.

Let me know what you think about the attack. I'd love to know your thoughts and views on the segment, and what you think this is leading to.

Here are 5 reasons why The Fiend may have decided to attack The King...

#5 Continuing the trend of attacking WWE Hall of Famers on RAW

EXCLUSIVE: In this moment you did not see on #Raw, WWE Hall of Famer @JerryLawler is helped to the locker room after being viciously attacked by #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/R7utGuNGvh — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019

Anyone who's been watching WWE over the past few months knows that this is not the first time that The Fiend attacked a WWE legend. Mick Foley and Kurt Angle have been victims of Bray Wyatt in the past. The attack on Foley was almost symbolic in a sense because it marked the passing of the torch in the form of the Mandible Claw.

Kurt Angle was attacked in front of his hometown crowd and that caused shock waves through the WWE Universe. Randy Orton has moved on from the 'legend killer' gimmick and it's almost like Wyatt has picked up from the point that he left off. In Wyatt's case, it is scarier because unlike Orton, this time we don't know what his endgame is.

I also like how poetic it is that The King was attacked when the King of the Ring tournament began. In many ways, Bray Wyatt made a statement!

1 / 5 NEXT