WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar destroyed Seth Rollins in/outside the ring

Riju Dasgupta

Brock Lesnar pulverized Seth Rollins during this week's WWE RAW

There were rumblings that Lesnar may show up at RAW, but nobody expected the tornado that hit tonight's episode. The Universal Champion would show up and absolutely destroy Seth Rollins who was in the ring, competing in a singles match against Dolph Ziggler.

There have been various occasions when Brock Lesnar has laid a beatdown on his opponents and considering he's legitimately one of the most dangerous men on the planet, those aren't easy outings for the gentlemen involved in the program. Seth Rollins bore the brunt of his viciousness on this week's show.

But why did Vince McMahon book such a segment on WWE RAW? Let me try and answer this question across 5 points, through this article for your reading pleasure.

#5 The Paul Heyman influence

Paul Heyman appeared shocked and scandalized through the duration of the onslaught that Brock Lesnar unleashed upon Rollins. But the truth of the matter is that he was the conductor that was playing this symphony like a maestro, the Mozart of the extreme. In case you're not familiar with the man and his achievements, just do yourself a favor and watch ECW on the WWE Network.

And Paul Heyman was also the man that put SmackDown on the map, to a point that it was overshadowing RAW in terms of quality on a weekly basis back when he was in charge of the brand. But now he's the man who's leading RAW into a new era, bringing back the extreme touch. Plus, we know about his connection to Brock Lesnar.

Heyman and Lesnar are not an act, they are best friends in real life. He would want his client to appear dominant!

