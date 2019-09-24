WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio is challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

The ultimate underdog has a chance to become Universal Champion

Most of us, myself included have grown up watching the ultimate underdog, Rey Mysterio. He is the legend with a small stature and the biggest heart known to man, who's just as athletic in 2019 as he was in 1997.

And I'm sure Seth Rollins has also grown up watching Rey Mysterio perform and blow our minds with his incredible feats of athleticism. So for him to be facing Mysterio on the Season Premiere of RAW is a pretty big deal indeed.

So, here are 5 reasons why he was chosen from the field of 5 ahead of Superstars such as AJ Styles, Ricochet, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura. Personally I'm thrilled that Rey Mysterio won and this article's only being written based on how he's been booked thus far, which is not very well.

Here's my assessment of the whole situation and I invite you to do the same in the comments below.

#5 A fresh match for Seth Rollins, a dream match for fans

It's always a thrill to see Superstars of different generations mix it up in the ring to compete in a dream match. It is a testament to Rey Mysterio's ability as a Superstar that someone like him has lasted so many generations and that he can go at pretty much the same speed and intensity that he used to back in his prime.

As for Seth Rollins, as good as the main event with Braun Strowman was, who wouldn't want to see him take on a bunch of new opponents? And not just any new opponent, but one of the greatest of all time. Rollins has been the face of RAW for such a long time that he's pretty much run through the roster, but Mysterio is a fresh opponent for the Beast Slayer.

