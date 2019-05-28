×
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Sami Zayn mentioned AEW during the Electric Chair segment 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
12.54K   //    28 May 2019, 11:15 IST

This had to be the biggest moment of WWE RAW
This had to be the biggest moment of WWE RAW

I know that a lot of you have been waiting for my 'best and worst' analysis and I promise to get to that in just a minute. However, I have to address the fact that Sami Zayn mentioned AEW on RAW this week.

Over the years, WWE has not really even mentioned the competition by name, except for taking digs at them through their promos and their skits. One notable time that they did mention the competition was when former WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle told Zayn and Owens that TNA was hiring.

So why did Zayn have to bring up the fact that AEW was around on WWE's flagship show? Let me try and answer this question through an analytical article.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts and views in the comments.

#5 To set the third hour apart from the remaining show

With the introduction of the 24/7 Championship, we were also informed that the third hour of RAW will be different from the ones that precede it. Which does not mean that the third hour will feature smut and racy segments like it did back in the Attitude Era. It's a new time and a new WWE, where you can only push the envelope to a certain limit.

And honestly, this is one of the only ways that WWE can get a rise out of the crowd in the current era, with all their restrictions. By name dropping AEW, Sami Zayn did something that caused all of the internet to go wild with theories and speculation.

We all know that this is where the biggest drop in viewership happens, with regard to numbers. So, expect a lot of more this in the third hour of RAW, going forward.

