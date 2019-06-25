WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Samoa Joe is the new WWE Championship contender after attacking Kofi Kingston

Samoa Joe has previously gone after the WWE Championship as well

WWE RAW this week saw several surprises.

The Undertaker returned to help Roman Reigns out with his 2-on-1 situation against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The two are now scheduled to team up to face The Phenom and Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules in July.

Also, on the card, AJ Styles faced Ricochet in a match where Styles was able to pin the United States Champion.

However, the former United States Champion Samoa Joe has started a new feud for himself. After Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in back-to-back matches, when he was heading back to the locker room, he was attacked from behind by Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine destroyed him with an Urinagi before locking in the Coquina Clutch to choke him out. The fans were left wondering as to why Samoa Joe had suddenly chosen to attack the WWE Champion.

Here are 5 reasons why Samoa Joe is the new WWE Championship contender.

#5 The Brand Split is slowly coming to an end

Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston

With the introduction of the WWE Wildcard rule, the WWE Brand Split is slowly coming to an end. With more and more Superstars from both brands appearing on the other, there are seemingly no restrictions any more.

The initial number of 4 Superstars seems to have long been forgotten, with there being more Superstars coming and going between brands on a regular basis. With that in mind, there is no more restriction about who can challenge who. Alexa Bliss challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship despite being on RAW.

So now, Samoa Joe can easily turn his attention to Kofi Kingston and the WWE Championship which is on WWE SmackDown Live. This makes the feud even more interesting.

