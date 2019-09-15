WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon may make Baron Corbin 'King of the Ring 2019'

Could we be headed towards the era of Baron Corbin?

I know a lot of you reading this article do not want the image that you see to become a reality when RAW comes around. It will be one of two men- Baron Corbin or Chad Gable, who'll be crowned King of the Ring at RAW.

In this article, I shall chronicle the reasons why Vince McMahon may choose to go ahead with Corbin over Gable, at least this year. I'm guessing after reading the points that I'll list out here, you'll have a lot to say as well, and so I invite you to leave a comment in the section right below.

Bear in mind that the King of the Ring has always been the first step to superstardom for a variety of Superstars, be it Stone Cold Steve Austin or Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. And while going to the finals is always a big deal, history almost never remembers the second place.

So, now that the stage has been set, here's why I think Corbin will win this year.

#5 King Corbin is a gimmick that'll stretch for months

We've seen a glimpse of King Corbin already and from what we know, he'll be an obnoxious, over-the-top individual, who gloats about his victory. This could potentially lead to a lot of storylines and feuds, and cement Corbin as the top heel in the red brand in the months going forward.

This will not necessarily be the case with King Gable, because even though it will be a fantastic moment, it will come to an end right then and there, in my opinion. Nobody liked the fact that Shane McMahon won the 'Best in the World' trophy, but he made a gimmick out of it that helped in elevating several superstars, including Chad Gable.

