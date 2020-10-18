WWE RAW- 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Champion returns, New member in RETRIBUTION?

The Season Premiere of WWE RAW is guaranteed to be a very special show and because of this reason, it could be filled with surprises. Here is a glimpse of all the swerves that could potentially play out on WWE RAW, to set the pace for the upcoming season.

Mind you, this article is not based on inside knowledge or rumors, and a majority of these surprises may not even happen on WWE RAW. That said, if they do, they could certainly get people talking and get a lot of lapsed fans invested into the product once again, because the main reason people watch 'scripted entertainment' is for the twists and turns.

So, with that said, the Season Premiere of WWE RAW could have the following surprises.

#5 Asuka defeats Lana to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship, only to be confronted by Charlotte Flair

Keep dancing ASUKA!!! This Monday I am going to kick your head off and become #RAW Women’s Champion ! @WWE https://t.co/pkDRj6jYBO pic.twitter.com/inKJWQqMOp — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 18, 2020

Many feel like the Asuka vs. Lana match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship is likely to be a squash, especially judging from how Lana has been booked on the WWE RAW brand over the last few weeks. Asuka is very likely to defeat Lana in no time and all, and then brandish her WWE RAW Women's Championship, proclaiming to all who would listen that nobody is ready for Asuka. This could be the cue for Charlotte Flair to step out.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have a readymade history and we know for a fact that Charlotte Flair will be a part of the WWE RAW brand in the weeks and months that follow. In the same manner, as Sasha Banks and Bayley, Asuka and Charlotte Flair could elevate the WWE RAW Women's Championship with a series of hard-hitting and fast-paced, and highly memorable matches.