WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Goldberg in backstage confrontation, New manager for promising star

A lot of fans were not exactly thrilled about how WWE RAW played out last week, despite the presence of the legends, but it has set up a lot of interesting angles.

And to keep the momentum going, we could potentially see the following surprises on WWE RAW this week. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you'd want to see one or more of these twists and turns.

SmackDown put on a great show this past week with only the active roster. It was proof that you don't necessarily need a RAW Legends Night to engage fans in the right manner.

Yes, none of these surprises may actually happen, but if they do, they will become major talking points for the show.

#5 Goldberg is involved in a brawl on WWE RAW in the backstage area with Sheamus

There are two things that we know about WWE RAW star Sheamus. The first fact is that he has very recently been portrayed as a great ally of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, based on a real-life friendship that goes back many years. The second is that he loves to get into backstage brawls.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, could we potentially see Goldberg and Sheamus get into it in a backstage brawl, which results in the WCW icon destroying Drew McIntyre's best friend and leaving him in a heap, broken, bruised, and battered?

This can totally be the fuel that ignites the spark in Drew McIntyre, making the whole feud with Goldberg truly personal indeed, so that there are stakes for the upcoming WWE Championship match. The whole premise of the contest, based on it being a clash about 'respect', just seems very weak.