WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- New Championship introduced, Major babyface turn, New romance blossoms

This week's episode of WWE RAW is a critical one because we currently stand at the precipice of Clash of Champions 2020. What happens on this week's WWE RAW episode will have a major bearing on the card, and as we head towards Survivor Series, the landscape of WWE could be altered quite significantly at Clash of Champions.

This is not an article with inside information and scoops, but instead, it is just an attempt to, as a fan, deliberate upon the surprises that may happen on WWE RAW this week. Be sure to leave a comment in the section below and do some fantasy booking of your own, because who knows, something you predict may just end up happening on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

So, in any case, without any further ado, here are five surprises that could happen on WWE RAW. In other words, five surprises that fans may be absolutely delighted to see!

#5 Shane McMahon announces a brand new Championship on WWE RAW

There is more hype around the Braun Strowman vs. Dabba Kato on RAW Underground than almost any other contest that has taken place in Shane McMahon's underground promotion. One has to wonder if this will mean that the first RAW Underground Champion could be crowned, in a fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba Kato, and in the weeks that follow, it becomes the task of those in the ringside area to take down the champion to become the top dog of the brand. And maybe a similar title could be introduced for the women as well.

This is a great chance to create a new star on WWE RAW in Dabba Kato, whom Braun Strowman puts over in the same manner that The Big Show put him over.