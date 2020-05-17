WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- New heel stable emerges together, Interesting title change

Drew McIntyre and King Corbin will clash in what should be a fantastic match

The word 'raw' implies something that is untethered, something that is off the hook, something that seems like there is an element of risk involved. Because of the current circumstances and the lack of a live audience, the show has not had a 'raw' element in quite some time.

But all of it could be set to change this week when WWE RAW returns for yet another edition. WWE could certainly pack the show with surprises to ensure that the lapsed audience returns to the product again.

In this article, I shall touch on 5 surprises that we may potentially witness on this week's episode of RAW and I invite you to weigh in on all of them in the comments section below.

#5 MVP's heel stable finally emerges on RAW

Bobby Lashley replaced MVP and went on to decimate R-Truth!

Do you think MVP might be taking the role of Lashley's manager?#WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/9yB3rRZgik — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 10, 2020

Listen, it's become abundantly clear in recent weeks that MVP and Bobby Lashley are aligned together and that the whole deal with Lana is finally coming to an end at last. WWE wants to repackage Lashley and build him into something that he should have been from the very start- an unstoppable monster vying for a chance to take Brock Lesnar down. In fact, if you've read his interviews, you know that he's wanted something of the same nature as well.

So, maybe this week on RAW, MVP could emerge with his entire stable. This also includes Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink, who have taken the tag team division by storm thus far. And some have even speculated that if Apollo Crews makes a return to RAW, he should return as a heel and join MVP's faction as a serious and focused individual who's looking to achieve his potential.

And maybe we could have a gang war with Zelina Vega's faction then.