WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen - New Wyatt Family formed, 2 major heel turns?

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the final edition before the 2020 Draft. WWE has to make the show memorable and special so that there is interest in the upcoming Draft and also in the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view where several WWE RAW Superstars will wage war.

So, expect this week's edition of WWE RAW to be filled with surprises galore. And also, expect the brand split to be diluted for this week's edition as SmackDown stars could potentially show up on WWE RAW to perhaps kickstart storylines for the new era, following the Draft.

As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts, views, and opinions about the WWE RAW surprises mentioned in this article, in the comments section below, and also if you wish to suggest surprises of your own, go for it!

#5 Aleister Black from WWE RAW shows up to join Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss to form a brand new Wyatt Family

Nevertheless, Kevin Owens and Aleister Black just had an awesome match. pic.twitter.com/ksicWAzWiF — Owen Churchill (@365Wrestle) September 29, 2020

While WWE RAW star Aleister Black is not really a supernatural character, one has to admit that there is a hint of darkness to him, and his entrance does tell tales of a certain sense of the unnatural lingering over the man. Braun Strowman's never coming back to the Wyatt Family, Mr. Brodie Lee is doing well for himself on AEW Dynamite and Rowan is currently doing Rowan things. So, could it be time to start a brand new Wyatt Family on WWE RAW then?

It has been officially announced that Bray Wyatt will be a guest on the KO show, and if this is the case, Aleister Black could be lurking in the background, waiting for his opportunity. And Bray Wyatt could welcome him into the fold, with himself and Alexa Bliss, very soon after.