WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen - SmackDown Superstar changes brands, Big returns

So, what's in store for us on RAW this week?

RAW last week was a fantastic show and from the looks of it both RAW and SmackDown are going the extra mile to actually tell stories beyond the matches alone and fans should be delighted. The fact that both RAW and SmackDown are taking the effort to connect with fans in such a major way is a very heartening sign indeed.

This week's episode of RAW could be loaded from a storytelling angle and I bring you the following twists and turns. I have no idea if any of these will indeed happen but if they do, I have a feeling that RAW may significantly improve.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you would like to see any of the suggestions I have mentioned play out.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura arrives on RAW as a member of Zelina Vega's faction

So, we know that Sami Zayn is away from WWE for some time and hence, he will not be leading the trio of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to gold and glory anytime soon. It will be a very different WWE by the time that he returns, I suppose. And yes, AJ Styles is now a part of SmackDown so it only stands to reason that someone like Shinsuke Nakamura could trade places with him and show up on RAW.

Sami Zayn was only paired with Nakamura san on SmackDown because English isn't his first language and yes, this problem will continue on RAW as well. And this is why Austin Theory can potentially be replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura. It will also add a whole lot of star power to a faction that needs it.

Nakamura can make a new 'restart', so to speak, on RAW, when the time is right.