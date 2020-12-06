WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen this week- Top star gets kidnapped, Major heel turn

The world of pro wrestling was shaken by what happened on AEW Dynamite this past week, and one has to wonder if Vince McMahon and those in the WWE Creative team took notice of the same. If they did, they might decide to introduce a whole bunch of surprises on WWE RAW and SmackDown to make the shows the focal point of the pro wrestling world once again.

So, here are five surprises that could potentially take place on this week's edition of WWE RAW. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you believe one or more of these surprises could happen during the show.

#5 On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss gets kidnapped

The credit for this surprise from WWE RAW goes to Vince Russo, who said that an angle where Alexa Bliss gets kidnapped by Randy Orton is a 3-hour episode of WWE RAW, or at least a central thread that runs across the episode. He expressed his opinion on Legion of RAW last week, where he spoke at length about Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss and much more. Do check out the link below after you're done reading.

It has been made clear that if The Fiend has a weakness, it is Alexa Bliss, someone with whom he has the strangest sort of relationship at the moment. If Randy Orton does kidnap her on this week's episode of RAW, can the master of mind games, Bray Wyatt, be the victim of mental manipulation from Randy Orton?

What depths will Bray Wyatt sink to, to rescue the woman he cares for on WWE RAW this week? Neither man is exactly Ricochet in the ring, so they need a strong storyline to make their upcoming match seem interesting.