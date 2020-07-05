WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that may happen - Randy Orton attacks another legend, Massive return, Big change in title picture

Could a new all-female faction be formed this week on RAW?

Could Randy Orton prove that he's the ultimate 'Viper', this week on RAW?

Could Randy Orton turn his back on his own mentor?

Last week's edition of SmackDown scored a very pitifully low number and RAW could also suffer the same fate unless the pace picks up significantly. The fact that there was some good professional wrestling on the show did not change the fact that the numbers did not reflect this.

#smackdown last night had a 1.777million rating.



That is a big drop and a big low on what was, in spite of that, a very enjoyable show for me. #wwe — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 4, 2020

RAW is a completely different story and every mistake that WWE made with the Blue brand could be rectified on the red one. So, with this in mind, here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on RAW on the road to Extreme Rules 2020.

As always, I am not an insider, so there's no guarantee that the following surprises will happen on RAW, but I am a fan like you, so feel free to suggest your own surprises in the comments below too.

#5 Orton turns on Ric Flair on RAW this week, becoming the 'legend killer' once again

Why is Ric Flair showing up on RAW at this age, in what is honestly a very dangerous time, from a health perspective, you wonder?

Tom Colohue offered a very unique perspective on the latest edition of Dropkick DiSKussions, presented by Sportskeeda.

The most obvious suggestion from where I'm sitting would be that the WWE has brought back the Legend Killer, and want to close the angle out by punting one of the biggest legends in the history in the face. Certainly possible, wouldn't like to see it myself.

So, let's assume that both men show up in the middle of the ring, and when Flair least expects it, he gets attacked by Orton on RAW this week. This would be the ultimate way for him to earn heel heat and become the feared 'legend killer' that we remember and dread so well.

