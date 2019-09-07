WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen at MSG- Heel turn, Clash of Champions match changed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.23K // 07 Sep 2019, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a great episode of RAW this could potentially be!

Madison Square Garden is described by many fans as the Mecca of Sports Entertainment. One thing that you can be sure of is that WWE will put all their energy into ensuring that this week's episode of WWE RAW is a stacked one.

And to achieve this, they will have to fill the show with a bunch of surprises. In this article, I will run through some of the interesting ways that they could book the show to make it interesting.

Before I begin this article, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts here. Which of these surprises would you potentially like to see at Madison Square Garden?

And which of these surprises would you not like to see play out?

#5 Lucha House Party turns heel, Dominick makes the save

What a tremendous and FRESH idea. https://t.co/32RkYlC9kU — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 6, 2019

I'm sure that Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik will be an awesome match, but from the way that things are going with Rey Mysterio over the past few weeks, I'm sure that just a good match may not be all that's been planned for the legendary performer. Mysterio teased hanging up his mask, but it was his son who stopped his father from ending his career prematurely, leading to speculation that Dominick Mysterio may enter the ring very soon.

Now, The Lucha House Party hasn't exactly set the world on fire during their stint on the main roster, often serving as fodder for Lars Sullivan in the past. Maybe a heel turn will suit them just fine because once Rey Mysterio wins this match, the rest of the group can team up and take him on until Dominick makes the save. It would be a great way to introduce the man and his skills to the audience at large.

1 / 5 NEXT