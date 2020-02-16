WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Big return causes major upset, Yet another heel turn

What does the Monday Night Messiah have planned for us?

I think it is safe to say by now that WWE RAW has been a lot better qualitatively than SmackDown has been over the past few weeks. A lot of it has certainly to do with the mad genius named Paul Heyman steering the ship.

But what can we potentially expect on this week's episode of RAW, you ask? While a lot of segments have been advertised, the truth of the matter is that it is the unadvertised segments that may actually cause a stir.

It's time for me to list out 5 of these segments as surprises for your reading pleasure, folks. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your views and your thoughts.

As we head towards WWE Super ShowDown and then WrestleMania, business is guaranteed to pick up (and how!)

#5 Edge returns to take out Randy Orton

So, Matt Hardy was Randy Orton's latest victim after he cut a passionate promo about Edge, and the fact that they were once the best of friends before they had a falling out. This week, Randy Orton and Matt Hardy are slated to take one another on, in a No Holds Barred match. Could we see the epic return of Edge to take Randy Orton out, and confirm their big match for WrestleMania 36?

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon are making sure that Edge only shows up on select occasions and not every single week because he's a special attraction and WWE doesn't want the modern WWE fan to turn on the legend as they have turned on so many babyfaces in the past. I have to say that they've been doing a commendable job thus far.

And Edge's return may actually cause a massive upset, allowing Matt Hardy to pin Randy Orton in the middle of the ring, this week.

