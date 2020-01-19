WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- No. 2 entrant revealed for Royal Rumble, Brand new champ crowned

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

This week's episode of RAW could be loaded with surprises

Even though the staple of WWE programming over the past two decades has been RAW, sometimes the raw intensity and excitement that the name connotes, does not translate in the way that it should. The crowds during the Attitude Era were loud and near-thunderous while today's crowd, while vocal, is not nearly as energetic.

The simplest way to get them invested in the product again like in the golden days of WWE programming is through surprises. Everyone loves a surprise, whether it's in a movie or indeed in WWE content.

With that in mind, here are 5 surprises that can potentially take place on next week's show. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think any of these twists are actually feasible.

I would love to hear what you guys have to say, and also hear how you would book RAW if you had the chance.

#5 Drew McIntyre says he will enter the match at Number 2

Last week, Drew McIntyre scored the biggest victory of his career when he defeated not one but two former world champions in Randy Orton and AJ Styles on WWE RAW. And now he is riding high on confidence, which makes me think that it's all too possible that he could be the man that goes on to eliminate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Various fans online have been speculating about a McIntyre vs. Lesnar main event at WrestleMania 36.

To make him seem like a big deal, maybe it is not R-Truth who interrupts Brock Lesnar on this week's show but instead it is Drew McIntyre who does. He goes on to declare himself the second entrant in the Royal Rumble match and threatens Brock Lesnar that he will be the man who eliminates The Beast.

1 / 5 NEXT