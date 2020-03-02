WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week- The Undertaker interrupts a big match, New Champs crowned

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Gear up for a very special episode of WWE RAW

The road to WrestleMania has crossed another hurdle and the fact of the matter is that Super ShowDown is in the rearview mirror at last. As we charge on towards Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 36, you know that the pace is bound to pick up significantly.

This week's episode of WWE RAW could be full of surprises as a result of the same. There are a lot of questions that exist after the events of WWE Super ShowDown and one hopes that they will be answered this week on RAW.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views as we head towards WrestleMania 36. Do you think that the card for the event is as strong as usual, or are there way too many part-timers on the card for your liking?

And do spare a minute and scan through the five surprises that I've listed.

#5 The Undertaker chokeslams both AJ Styles and Aleister Black

The Deadman made his long-awaited return to the #WWE ring at #SuperShowDown! https://t.co/1x9dVTDKh6 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) February 28, 2020

So, we all know that The Undertaker and AJ Styles are on a collision course, but could Aleister Black be caught in the crossfire as well as we head towards WrestleMania? Could the one on one match that is being speculated about actually become a triple threat contest? Black is, in a sense, a modern-day Undertaker with his dark and borderline supernatural gimmick.

As AJ Styles and Black square off on RAW, the gong could ring and The Undertaker could take both men down to set up a huge match at WrestleMania for pride and for glory. Styles and Black could work for most of the match and The Undertaker could hit all of his big-money moves to delight the crowd. Who wouldn't want to see such an iconic contest?

1 / 5 NEXT